Rock Springs URA Announces March Golden Broom Award

Recipient of the March Golden Broom Award, Remedies Grill. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognized Bi-Rite, Remedies Grill and Sweet Sage as the March recipients of the Downtown Rock Springs Golden Broom Award.

The Golden Broom Award recognizes businesses that go the extra mile to keep their storefronts clean, welcoming, and visually appealing.

Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA said the team at Bi-Rite, Remedies Grill, and Sweet Sage sets the standard for storefront pride and maintenance. Whether it’s clearing their sidewalks first thing after a snowstorm or sweeping the walkway throughout the day, their commitment to Downtown is clear.

“Businesses like Bi-Rite, Remedies Grill, and Sweet Sage show how much pride local owners take in Downtown Rock Springs,” Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA organization said. “Their attention to detail, consistent upkeep, and welcoming storefronts help create the vibrant and inviting Downtown experience we’re all working to build.”

Residents are encouraged to participate by nominating a business they believe deserves recognition. To nominate a Downtown Rock Springs business for the Golden Broom Award, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 352-1434.