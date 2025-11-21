Rock Springs URA Awards Grant to Antojitos Mi Pueblito

URA board members Rosa Reyna-Pugh and Sue Lozier; Leti Franco, owner of Mi Pueblito; and Danielle Salas with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Local business owner Leti Franco, of Antojitos Mi Pueblito has been awarded a $1,000 paint grant to support exterior paint and renovations to her building by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

The investment is part of the URA’s recent Wyoming Blocks Program, designed to strengthen key commercial corridors in Downtown Rock Springs through strategic façade improvements, building reinvestment, and district revitalization. This project advances ongoing work within the URA’s Las Americas Business District, an area defined by a vibrant and growing Latino business community and recognized as a priority corridor for cultural celebration, beautification, and economic vitality.

“Leti’s dedication to upgrading her storefront reflects the momentum we’re seeing throughout the Las Americas district,” Maria Mortensen, URA board chairwoman said. “Each improvement supports not just an individual business, but the entire neighborhood’s visibility, pride, and long-term growth.”

For nearly two decades, the agency has supported local businesses through grants, programs, and hands-on assistance. Over the past 19 years, the URA has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to downtown business and property owners for building improvements and beautification projects.