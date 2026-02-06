Rock Springs URA Brings Snowman To Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS — Despite a lack of cold, fluffy snow, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has brought a collection of snowmen to downtown Rock Springs.

Six brand new life-size snowmen created by local artists join the 18 existing snowmen scattered throughout the downtown area.

The Snowman Stroll invites residents to participate in a story walk, word scramble, scavenger hunt and coloring activities as a way to celebrate winter in the community.

On Feb. 7 and 21, from noon to 2 p.m., the Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions and two small snow machines will bring some faux snow to Bank Court in conjunction with the event.