Rock Springs URA Brings Snowman To Downtown

Rock Springs URA Brings Snowman To Downtown

Downtown Rock Springs. SweetwaterNOW file photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Despite a lack of cold, fluffy snow, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has brought a collection of snowmen to downtown Rock Springs.

Six brand new life-size snowmen created by local artists join the 18 existing snowmen scattered throughout the downtown area.

The Snowman Stroll invites residents to participate in a story walk, word scramble, scavenger hunt and coloring activities as a way to celebrate winter in the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On Feb. 7 and 21, from noon to 2 p.m., the Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions and two small snow machines will bring some faux snow to Bank Court in conjunction with the event.

Related Articles

Reports and Executive Sessions Set for SCSD No. 1’s Monday Agenda

Reports and Executive Sessions Set for SCSD No. 1’s Monday Agenda

Jae Foundation Raises Mental Health Awareness Across High Schools In Wyoming

Jae Foundation Raises Mental Health Awareness Across High Schools In Wyoming

William Thomas Kowalowski Jr. (August 26, 1946 – January 30, 2026)

William Thomas Kowalowski Jr. (August 26, 1946 – January 30, 2026)

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 6, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 6, 2026