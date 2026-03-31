Rock Springs URA Calls All Artists For Art Underground

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites artists to contribute to Downtown Rock Springs in a call for new artwork at the Art Underground Gallery.

The initiative aims to infuse the pedestrian underpass with colorful art while fostering community engagement in enhancing public spaces.

Since 2015, the Art Underground Gallery has showcased several rotating institutions of local artwork. As the programs enters its fifth iteration, the URA is looking for new artwork to transform the underpass walls.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition of bringing new life and creativity into the Art Underground,” said Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board. “It’s a unique opportunity for artists of all ages to leave their mark on Downtown while contributing to a shared community space.”

As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from themes such as America, freedom, history, community, and the spirt of the nation. All artwork must remain non-political in nature.

A limited number of primed 2′ x 4′ canvases are available for pickup at the Rock Springs URA office, free of charge. Canvases are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and once are all gone, no additional entries can be accepted. Completed canvases must be returned by May 10 and will be unveiled later in May.

Guidelines for murals: