Rock Springs URA Calls All Artists For Art Underground

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites artists to contribute to Downtown Rock Springs in a call for new artwork at the Art Underground Gallery.
The initiative aims to infuse the pedestrian underpass with colorful art while fostering community engagement in enhancing public spaces.
Since 2015, the Art Underground Gallery has showcased several rotating institutions of local artwork. As the programs enters its fifth iteration, the URA is looking for new artwork to transform the underpass walls.
“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition of bringing new life and creativity into the Art Underground,” said Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board. “It’s a unique opportunity for artists of all ages to leave their mark on Downtown while contributing to a shared community space.”
As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from themes such as America, freedom, history, community, and the spirt of the nation. All artwork must remain non-political in nature.
A limited number of primed 2′ x 4′ canvases are available for pickup at the Rock Springs URA office, free of charge. Canvases are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and once are all gone, no additional entries can be accepted. Completed canvases must be returned by May 10 and will be unveiled later in May.
Guidelines for murals:
- All artwork must be the artist’s original work in both design and execution.
- Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine-grade primer are highly recommended.
- Artwork must be suitable for all ages.
- The committee reserves the right to determine the suitability of all work.
- All mediums and themes are welcome.
- Because the underpass can be somewhat dark, artists are encouraged to create bright, colorful pieces.
- Please note that outdoor display carries risks such as weather and vandalism; the URA cannot be held responsible for damaged or missing artwork.
- Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be securely mounted to the walls.