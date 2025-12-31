Rock Springs URA Kicks Off 20th Anniversary with New Year’s Eve Gala

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is starting their 20th anniversary tonight at 8 p.m., with a 1920s inspired New Year’s Eve gala at Bunning Hall.

The “roaring 20s” gala will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, dancing, a silent auction, and a midnight toast.

URA Manager Chad Banks said the gala is just the beginning of a year of festivities. In addition to more events, the organization plans to offer more grants and launch new initiatives for downtown Rock Springs.

A limited number of individual and couple tickets are available at the door or online at downtownrs.com.

