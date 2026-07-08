Rock Springs URA Names June Volunteer of The Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has recognized Donna Toly as their June Volunteer of the Month.

The URA recognized Toly for her outstanding leadership, creativity and dedication to enhancing Downtown Rock Springs and bringing a new public art project that will soon be unveiled in Downtown Rock Springs.

After discovering a display of barn quilt blocks on the Mickelson Trail in Custer, South Dakota five years ago, Toly envisioned a similar project in Rock Springs. Together with the URA, that vision became a reality.

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According to the URA, Toly coordinated every aspect of the project: recruiting and organizing more than 20 local quilters, coordinating volunteers, managing logistics, gathering supplies, scheduling work sessions, and arranging lunches for the volunteers.

The colorful quilt blocks, created by members of the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild, Toly’s quilting friends, and other community volunteers, will soon be installed in Downtown Rock Springs.

“Donna’s enthusiasm and ability to bring people together have made a lasting impact on Downtown Rock Springs,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. “She didn’t just have a great idea—she rolled up her sleeves, recruited an incredible team of volunteers, and saw the project through from concept to completion. Her leadership has created something that will be enjoyed by our community for many years.”

A retired Home Economics teacher from White Mountain Junior High School, Toly has long shared her passion for sewing and quilting with others. Today, she spends much of her time creating quilts, many of which are donated to charities across Wyoming. She especially enjoys transforming fabric scraps into meaningful quilts that provide comfort, warmth, and hope to those in need.

Toly’s volunteerism extends beyond the barn quilt project. Last year, she also volunteered her time to help organize and support Downtown Rock Springs’ Cookie Crawl and helped create a snowman for the Snowman Stroll.