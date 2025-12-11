Rock Springs URA Secures $18,000 Grant to Replace Broadway Theater Chairlift

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency has received an $18,000 grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund to help replace the chairlift at the Broadway Theater.

Broadway Theater Coordinator Danielle Salas said it is the second grant awarded for the project. The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program provided a $10,000 grant in September.

Salas said the chairlift replacement is expected to cost about $36,000, with the remaining funds coming from the building’s maintenance budget.

According to a URA news release, the current chairlift is outdated and increasingly difficult to maintain. The project aims to install a modern, reliable, and compliant system to ensure long-term accessibility for theater patrons.

“The Broadway Theater is a vital asset for Rock Springs, hosting countless performances, events, and community gatherings,” Salas said. “We are deeply grateful to the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund for recognizing the importance of this project. This grant is a major step toward modernizing the facility and ensuring accessibility for everyone who wishes to enjoy the arts and events at the theater.”