Rock Springs VA Clinic Groundbreaking Takes Place Oct. 24

A conceptual image of the new Rock Springs VA Clinic that is expected to be completed in 2025. Courtesy image.

ROCK SPRINGS – A new Veterans Affairs Clinic will be built in Rock Springs and residents are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 24.

The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will feature a cookout afterward.

The new 6,737-square-foot center will be built at 1001 Gateway Boulevard, within a block of the current clinic at 1401 Gateway Boulevard. The new building will add 2,500 square feet of clinic space and help expand services to the 2,697 veterans enrolled with the VA. According to the VA, the new clinic will have updated medical equipment, along with advanced telehealth tools and offer patients a range of medical specialties. They will be able to stay in one exam room as medical providers and specialists come to them.

The facility is expected to open at the end of 2025 and will be completed by the Avens Group, a company owned by a service-disabled veteran.

“This project marks our 10th VA Clinic, and our second clinic in Wyoming,” Avens Group owner Luke Orander said. “We bring extensive experience and a deep commitment to serving Veterans, ensuring that each facility meets the highest standards of care and functionality.”

The group has committed to working with Wyoming businesses on the project, including Rawlins-based Shepard Construction, the general contractor for the project.

“Shepard is known for their commitment to quality, timeliness, and client satisfaction,” Orander said. “Their community involvement, their strong client relationships and their expertise in federal and healthcare projects is why we selected them for the Rock Springs VA Clinic.”