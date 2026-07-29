Rock Springs Veterans Park Memorial Vandalized

The Persian Gulf War Memorial in Veterans Park was recently vandalized. The Rock Springs Police Department are investigating the incident.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Persian Gulf War Memorial in Rock Springs was vandalized recently and is being investigated by the Rock Springs Police Department.

The memorial is located at Veterans Park.

On Facebook, the city’s parks and recreation department said the memorial had some age-related deterioration, but the damage done was intentional. A portion of the monument was removed from the base and was broken.

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“It wouldn’t have fallen off that way,“ J.J. Syvrud, the director of parks and recreation in Rock Springs said about the damaged segments.

Syvrud said they believe the incident took place last night, but isn’t sure what time it happened. A park visitor notified the department’s park patrol Tuesday morning of the vandalism. He said the department will need to find records of what was etched on the destroyed segment of the memorial and find a specialist who can repair the monument.

The RSPD did not have further information available as of the publication of this post, while Syvrud said he didn’t have much either.

“We really don’t have a ton of information,” he said.

Residents with information about the vandalism are encouraged to contact the RSPD.