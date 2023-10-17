Rock Springs vs. Green River Volleyball

ROCK SPRINGS – The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves get ready to face off this week for the second time this year. The game this week will be in Rock Springs. They last played Sept. 7 when the Lady Wolves edged out a 3-2 win.

The varsity game will start at 6 p.m. today and will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Green River is coming off of a great week of volleyball as they went 2-0 last week in conference games to improve their conference record to 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers are looking to get some momentum going after going 0-2 last week in their conference games. They now sit at a 1-4 conference record.