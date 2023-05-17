Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility to Close this Summer for Construction

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is temporarily closing the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility for construction operations between May 22 and September 30.

Contractors will build a new enclosure over the animal preparation area, protecting staff and wild horses from the elements while animals receive veterinary care, vaccinations, and are prepared for adoption. Adoption appointments and tours will not be available during the closure.

Throughout construction, the facility’s approximately 200 wild horses will remain in their corrals. The public may continue to view the horses and corrals from the nearby overlook. Those with questions may call facility staff at (307) 352-0292.

Anyone hoping to adopt a mustang during the summer is encouraged to visit one of the monthly adoption events at the Wheatland Off-Range Corral. To learn about upcoming events, please visit: Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Events (blm.gov).