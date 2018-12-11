Rock Springs Will Not Move Forward in the Running for “Main Street” Series

ROCK SPRINGS– The Deluxe Corporation Small Business Revolution announced today the Top 10 towns still in the running for season 4 of the “Small Business Revolution– Main Street” series, and unfortunately, Rock Springs did not make the cut.

Rock Springs made it into the Top 20 towns out of 12,000 nominations, which was announced November 13. Since then, Deluxe executives gathered more information on each of the top 20 towns and narrowed the selection down to 10 remaining communities.

However, Rock Springs did not make the cut, and will not be moving on in hopes of being featured in the series.

“It was amazing to be in the top 20 out of nearly 12,000 nominations,” Chad Banks, Downtown Rock Springs director said.

“Of course it would’ve been nice to be in the top 10, but it’s incredible to have our community reach such a level. It says a lot about what a wonderful place Rock Springs is.”

The top 10 towns include: