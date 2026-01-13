Rock Springs’ William Maes Signs with Montana Tech to Continue Running

William Maes surrounded by friends as he signs with Montana Tech. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — William Maes will continue both his academic and athletic careers at the next level.

The Rock Springs High School senior signed with Montana Tech, where he plans to compete in long-distance running while majoring in construction management. Maes has been running competitively since the seventh grade and said the combination of academics, athletics, and location made Montana Tech the right fit.

Maes said his interest in construction management is tied closely to family and future job opportunities.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I can get a job out at my dad’s work,” Maes said. “And I know it pays well out there, and there are a lot of jobs you can go into through construction management.”

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

When it came to choosing Montana Tech, Maes said distance from home and the opportunity to continue running were the biggest factors.

“Mostly I just wanted to find a place that I was close enough to home but I could still run at as well,” he said.

Maes said his college plans shifted over time. He had considered attending the University of Wyoming before ultimately settling on Montana Tech.

“I was planning on going to Wyoming for the longest time,” Maes said. “But then I saw Montana Tech and that I was good enough to go on the team. So yeah, it worked out.”

Looking back on his time at Rock Springs High School, Maes said his favorite memories came off the course rather than during races.

“The team dinners are some of my favorite parts,” he said. “We do like three or four team dinners every year, and you make memories every week with the stuff you do. It’s not even the races that I remember. It’s more the stuff after when you’re just chilling with your friends.”

Maes said he hopes underclassmen can learn to focus on personal growth rather than comparisons.

“Don’t compare yourself to the best,” he said. “It’ll just make things more difficult. Just work on improving yourself every day.”

As he prepares to leave Rock Springs, Maes said the transition will be meaningful after spending his entire life in the community.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s always been home, so it’ll be weird to go without my family and friends here,” he said. “But I’m also excited to experience some new stuff.”

In a message to those who supported him along the way, Maes expressed gratitude to his friends, family and coaches.

“Thank you for pushing me through hard times,” he said. “There’s been the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows, but I wouldn’t have been able to get through without you.”

Check out some photos from the signing below.