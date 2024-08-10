Rock Springs Woman Arrested After Attempt to Elude Highway Patrol

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs woman was arrested Thursday morning after trying to flee Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near Rock Springs.

Audrey Taylor, 38, of Rock Springs, was arrested on multiple charges following an alleged attempt to flee officers after a trooper tried to pull her over for speeding and equipment violations near milepost 109 on I-80 Thursday morning around 8 a.m.

According to Arron Healy, WHP District 3 Public Information Officer, Taylor allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, traveling eastbound on I-80. At milepost 142, Taylor exited the freeway, reversed direction and started westbound on I-80. At Exit 139, Taylor allegedly got off the freeway again and went down a dirt road for a couple miles before her vehicle became disabled after hitting a ditch.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was then taken into custody without further incident. The pursuit resulted in numerous WHP vehicles attempting to stop Taylor, as well as assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was arrested for the following charges: exceeding 75 mph on an interstate (6+ mph over), fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, obstructed view due to windshield and or windshield wipers, drivers license—required, vehicle and registration—valid title, registration, plates or permits.