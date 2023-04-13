Rock Springs Woman Arrested in Traffic Stop for Possession of Meth

ROCK SPRINGS — A 43-year-old Rock Springs woman was arrested Saturday, April 8, after police officers allegedly discovered 11.5 grams of methamphetamine in her car during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) initiated a traffic stop on a blue passenger car in the 100 block of Elk St. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Holly Strand.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and 11.5 grams of methamphetamine was located along with other drug paraphernalia.

Subsequently, Strand was arrested for unlawful manufacture or delivery – schedule I or II narcotic drug, unlawful possession – schedule I II or III > 3 Ounces. 3/10 gram. 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, stop signs, and turning movements and required signals – signal 100 feet before turn.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a cout of law.

