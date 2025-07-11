Rock Springs Woman Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Rock Springs woman has been arrested and formally charged following a shooting that occurred June 21 at a residence in the Northpark neighborhood north of Rock Springs.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alice Ione Halstead, 57, of Rock Springs, without incident. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic battery, and possession of a controlled substance.

The alleged victim in the case is her son, 37-year-old Cameron Scott Colley, who survived after being shot once in the neck.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on June 21, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting inside a home on Antelope Drive. When they arrived, they found Colley inside the residence with a gunshot wound. Deputies provided emergency aid until EMS arrived. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, then flown to the University of Utah Medical Center for further treatment.

According to court filings, Halstead told deputies she shot her son during a confrontation in her bedroom and claimed she acted in self-defense. Detectives later interviewed Colley at the hospital and obtained a search warrant for the home.

Halstead is currently being held without bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, awaiting her initial appearance before a circuit court judge.