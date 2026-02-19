Rock Springs Woman Charged with Felony Theft in Alleged Spa Embezzlement Scheme

ROCK SPRINGS — A 44-year-old Rock Springs woman faces a felony theft charge following claims she allegedly embezzled from a Rock Springs business she worked at.

Elizabeth Ann Welsh of Rock Springs made her initial appearance to the charge before Circuit Court Judge John Prokos Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $40,000 cash or surety. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. She is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

According to court documents, Welsh’s arrest was the result of an alleged embezzlement scheme that took place over the course of more than two years. On July 8, 2025, Det. Matthew Jones went to Maya Medi Spa and spoke with the business owner, Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, and employee Miranda Michael about the alleged embezzlement. The two told Jones they believed the embezzlement could span a decade and provided Jones with a binder containing what they believed to be evidence of fraudulent transactions they alleged Welsh committed.

On Aug. 18, 2025, Jones obtained a search warrant for financial records maintained by Vagaro, which Wikipedia describes as a “business management platform and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness and wellness industries.” Court filings alleged Welsh had listed herself as owner of Maya Medi Spa with Vagaro, which prevented Kenchammanahoskote from accessing Vagaro’s records. Kenchammanahoskote also alleged Welsh refused to return access after Kenchammanahoskote fired her.

Welsh was accused of making a gift card for herself that she never paid for and would repeatedly add funds to the card for spa services or to refund to herself, with Welsh also being the only person who could refund sales. Between March 20, 2024 and March 1, 2025, various transactions Welsh allegedly made resulted in losses of $4,233.50.

Welsh also allegedly had third-party cosmetologists renting space at Maya Medi Spa pay her through her personal Venmo account to cover their monthly rent to the business. Court filings state Kenchammanahoskote never gave Welsh permission to enact the practice, with one booth renter allegedly paying Welsh $7,030 between Feb. 1, 2024, and April 4, 2025 for her space.

Welsh is also alleged to have misused company credit cards, which include charges amounting to $764.59 for utility bills and $5,500 in legal fees from a law firm in Salt Lake City. Kenchammanahoskote told investigators Welsh didn’t have authorization to use credit cards for anything outside of business expenses.

Documents allege Welsh also made withdrawals from the business’ cash drawer, with cash logs not matching the drawer’s activity related to transactions Welsh made between June 10, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2025, amounting to $3,675 in losses.