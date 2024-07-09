Rock Springs Woman Faces Aggravated Burglary Charge

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs woman faces up to 25 years in prison after allegedly breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home and taking a pistol.

Shelby Elizabeth Klamer, 26, is currently incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center following her July 6 arrest, being held on a $40,000 cash or surety bond. She is charged with aggravated burglary, which according to the statute resulted from actions where she allegedly entered a home to commit a theft and during the act itself, became armed with a deadly weapon. The felony charge has a possible penalty of not less than five and not more than 25 years in prison, along with a fine of not more than $50,000.

According to court documents, Det. Anthony Anson of the Rock Springs Police Department was contacted about a burglary at a residence in Rock Springs. The owner of the home and his son were in Riverton July 5 and he had left his house with all the doors locked and the lights turned off. At around 8:31 p.m. July 5, the man started receiving text messages from a number ending in 6598 and believed they came from Klamer, his ex-girlfriend. He believed she was using an app to spoof phone numbers as he had blocked her number on his phone and had told police she had started using fake numbers to contact him for the prior two days.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The text messages allegedly reference the man’s home, the door being open and a gun, and were from three different phone numbers. The owner was contacted by FaceTime when police arrived at his home and told them the doors were locked and the lights were off, however they noticed some of the lights were on inside the home and the front door was propped open. The owner told officers the home looked mostly as he had left it, but noticed a black Smith and Wesson M&P pistol that was on his nightstand was missing. The text messages and missing firearm led the owner to believe Klamer had broken into his house and took the gun.

A neighbor familiar with Klamer’s vehicle told officers he had seen the car parked at the residence on July 5 before 10 or 11 p.m. A search warrant was granted to search for the missing firearm and cell phones used by Klamer and was executed July 6 at 1:36 p.m. during the search of Klamer’s residence, the pistol with matching serial number to what was reported missing was found in a bag on her kitchen table.