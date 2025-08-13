Rock Springs Woman Faces Prison Time After Alleged Drunken Attack on Officer

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs woman faces more than two decades behind bars after an alleged incident that included an attempted attack on a police officer.

Sasha Bell, 33, is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center and faces felony charges of property destruction and interference with a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence and interference with a peace officer. Both felony charges carry potential sentences of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Misdemeanor interference with a peace officer carries a potential jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $1,000, while the driving under the influence charge has a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

According to court documents, Officer Cody Saloga of the Rock Springs Police Department was patrolling along Elk Street Aug. 9 when he saw a silver Chevrolet Tahoe drive into the driver side of a Chevrolet Silverado, witnessing the Tahoe drive into the truck “with a significant amount of force.” The Tahoe then reversed from the truck and parked.

Saloga approached the Tahoe and saw Bell sitting in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle. He also saw a man with his shirt off standing at the Tahoe’s driver’s window. The man walked away and entered a nearby bar as Saloga approached the vehicle. Saloga made contact with Bell and noticed her to have watery eyes, slurred speech, and could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. He then placed her under arrest for suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Saloga noticed vehicle debris lying on the ground and observed “significant damage” to both vehicles. Saloga noted the damage to the Silverado being more than $1,000 and was able to identify the vehicle’s owner.

Court documents allege Bell refused to provide a breath sample and was transported to the detention center, where a warrant for a blood draw was granted. While Saloga attempted to place Bell inside his patrol vehicle to transport her to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Bell allegedly refused to stand up and walk and attempted to prevent the officer from moving her. As Saloga worked to place Bell in his vehicle, she allegedly attempted to strike Saloga’s face with her elbow while pushing herself away from the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital, but allegedly continued resisting efforts to draw her blood. Bell allegedly attempted to kick the phlebotomist, which resulted in officers physically restraining Bell during the blood draw. Bell also allegedly attempted to bite Saloga numerous times.