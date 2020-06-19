Rock Springs Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Sexual Abuse of a Minor

GREEN RIVER — A 30-year-old Rock Springs woman could be facing 100 years in prison if found guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Kaila Marie Krotzer pleaded not guilty to four separate counts yesterday during her arraignment in the Third District Court of Judge Suzannah Robinson.

Krotzer has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor less than 16-years-old, one misdemeanor count of child abandonment, and one misdemeanor count of violating a temporary protection order.

According to court documents, the alleged felonies occurred separately on March 20 and March 22, 2020. The documents state that Krotzer was “occupying a position of authority” over the minor when the alleged abuse happened.

Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and $10,000 fine. The abandonment count charges Krotzer with knowingly endangering a child’s live by violating a duty of care on March 22 and is punishable by one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. The fourth count of violating a protection order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $750 fine.

Bond Conditions

Krotzer’s attorney Joe Hampton argued for a bond reduction to $25,000 because he said she is not a flight risk, has family and close ties to the community. He said Krotzer is well established in the community, and he also submitted character reference letters to court and prosecuting attorney “so the court could see what type of person Mr. Krotzer is outside of the allegations,” Hampton said.

Hampton also said Krotzer is a mother and at her core a good person with a good heart. He said a $25,000 bond would satisfy that Krotzer would show up for her court appearances, and ensure safety for the community by following all court orders established in her bond.

He added that after Krotzer was interviewed by police she immediately went home and stayed there for a period of time without any involvement with the alleged victim. Hampton said she ignored Snapchat messages from the alleged victim, and when the victim messaged her that he was going to kill himself, she wrote back saying “I can’t talk to you right now.”

After that episode, Hampton said Krotzer immediately reported it to the detective investigating the case. It was at that point that the violation of the temporary restraining order was filed and Krotzer was arrested.

State’s Opinion

However, Deputy County Attorney Lora Cooper painted a different picture of Krotzer. Cooper said she is a danger to the community and a danger to other children with serious concerns about allowing her to even be around her own children.

Cooper said she abused her position of authority with the victim and even admitted to committing the offenses when interviewed by law enforcement. Cooper added that Krotzer admitted to taking the alleged victim to a bonfire when she was entrusted with his care by his legal guardian where “he got sloppy, falling down drunk.”

“To say she is not a danger to the community in my opinion is quite laughable,” Cooper added.

Cooper said Krotzer’s employment puts her in contact with other children, she’s been in contact with other members of the alleged victim’s family, and the violation of the protection order is more reflective of her conduct should she be able to pay a lesser bond and be released from jail.

Cooper said she doesn’t have a problem with the reference letters provided by Hampton but that its not unusual for predators to be good with children because that’s how they easily get to be around them.

“I imagine that the people who wrote these letter are not fully aware of the charges against her and the fact that she’s confessed,” Cooper said.

Judge Robinson said sexual abuse of a minor is considered a crime of violence and there’s significant evidence in the court affidavit that would warrant her to deny Hampton’s request for a reduced bond.

Krotzer’s jury trial has been set for November 2 at 9 a.m. She remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Facility on $100,000 bond.