Rock Springs Wrestling Faces Stiff Test at Pinedale Tri

PINEDALE — Rock Springs wrestlers wrapped up a busy midweek trip at a tri in Pinedale, facing host Pinedale and perennial power Star Valley in a full slate of boys and girls duals.

On the girls’ side, Rock Springs ran into a strong Star Valley lineup and fell 63-18. Star Valley also defeated Pinedale 54-26 earlier in the event. The Tigers’ dual against Pinedale was still being verified at press time.

Despite the team result against Star Valley, the tri continued to provide valuable mat time for a Rock Springs girls program that has steadily grown into a consistent presence in Wyoming’s girl wrestling field, competing head-to-head with two established programs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Rock Springs boys also faced a tough draw against Star Valley, dropping a 60-16 dual. Star Valley opened the tri with a 51-24 win over Pinedale before closing the day against the Tigers.

Rock Springs rebounded in its second dual of the day, picking up a 47-30 win over Pinedale. The victory allowed the Tigers to finish the tri on a positive note and showcased the depth of their lineup against a competitive Wranglers squad.

The tri marked another key data point late in the regular season for Rock Springs as both the boys and girls continue to prepare for the upcoming stretch of tournaments and postseason competition.