Rock Springs Young at Heart Services Are Available

Do you or a loved one need supportive services?

Rock Springs Young at Heart’s Wyoming Home Services program provides supportive services to those ages 18-59 with a disability, and to those 60 and over that live in the Rock Springs/ Green River area that are at risk of institutionalization in a nursing home or assisted living facility.

Through this program the In-Home Services Department can provide help with light housekeeping, meal preparation, shopping, laundry, respite, personal care, such as dressing, bathing, using the restroom, etc., and other chores. The purpose of the services offered are to prolong an individual’s independent lifestyle and provide support to their caregivers.

*Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all services may be immediately available.

We’re here to help!

Rock Springs Young at Heart would like to invite the community to learn more about our In-Home Services by calling:

Emmy Nielsen, Director of Home Services/Access Care Coordinator Supervisor
Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Servies
(307) 352-6737 extension 310.

“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
-Helen Keller

