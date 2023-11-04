Rock Stars Shine at Chamber Rock Star Awards

ROCK SPRINGS – The rock stars of Rock Springs were out to honor their own Friday evening during the annual Rock Star Awards.
The awards ceremony was hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and honored businesses and residents for their commitment to improving the city. Members of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce voted on the award recipients.
The award winners are as follows:
Rock Legend: Bob Spicer
Rock Star: Chad Banks
Entrepreneur Award: 307 Auto Plaza
Small Business Award: Tip’s Kitchen
Enterprise Award: Genesis Alkali
Business of the Year: Deja Brew
Customer Service Award: Sapporo Japanese Restaurant
Community Involvement Award: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation
Chamber Board Award: Simply Sunshine
Outgoing Board Member Recognition: Alex Riley, Jessica Evans, Todd Redmon