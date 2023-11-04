Rock Stars Shine at Chamber Rock Star Awards

ROCK SPRINGS – The rock stars of Rock Springs were out to honor their own Friday evening during the annual Rock Star Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and honored businesses and residents for their commitment to improving the city. Members of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce voted on the award recipients.

The award winners are as follows:

Rock Legend: Bob Spicer

Bob Spicer was named the 2023 Rock Legend by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce members. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Rock Star: Chad Banks

Rock Springs Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks wipes tears from his eyes as he is recognized for his efforts to improve Rock Springs. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Entrepreneur Award: 307 Auto Plaza

Larry Lloyd accepts the Entrepreneur Award for 307 Auto Plaza. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Small Business Award: Tip’s Kitchen

Michael and Kathleen Tipton celebrate on stage after receiving the Small Business Award from the Rock Springs Chamber. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Enterprise Award: Genesis Alkali

David Caplan, director of communications for Genesis Alkali, speaks about the company’s Granger operation after Genesis Alkali after receiving the Enterprise Award. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Business of the Year: Deja Brew

The owners and staff of Deja Brew celebrate with Curt Pluhar and Robert Gargus after the company was named the Business of the Year. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Customer Service Award: Sapporo Japanese Restaurant

Jerry Zhang thanks members of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce after receiving the Customer Service Award. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Community Involvement Award: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation

Representatives of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the hospital’s foundation stand with Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and his wife Darci after receiving the Community Involvement Award. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Chamber Board Award: Simply Sunshine

Jennifer and Wes Woodward of Simply Sunshine talk about how much they enjoy living in Rock Springs after receiving the Chamber Board Award. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Outgoing Board Member Recognition: Alex Riley, Jessica Evans, Todd Redmon