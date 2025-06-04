Rockies Make History for All the Wrong Reasons in Nightmare Start to 2025 Season

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have become the embodiment of futility in the 2025 Major League Baseball season — rewriting the record books in all the ways no team wants to.

After falling 5-3 to the New York Mets on Sunday, the Rockies dropped to 9-50, becoming the first team since 1901 to lose 50 games before recording their 10th win. They finally snapped the streak on Monday with a 6-4 win.

Before that win, Colorado was pacing worse than any team in over a century. Their 8-42 start marked the worst 50-game opening stretch in MLB history, surpassing the 9-41 mark set by the 1904 Washington Senators. To add context, since May 2, pro golfer Scottie Scheffler has recorded three PGA Tour victories, as many as the Rockies had over 28 games during the same stretch.

The Rockies have been swept in 10 of their 20 series so far, tying the record through 20 series with the 1962 Mets, 1970 Brewers, and 1994 Athletics. They’ve also suffered four separate eight-game losing streaks, doubling the number they had combined over the previous five seasons.

With a win percentage of .167, Colorado is currently on pace for a 27-135 record, which would be the worst in modern MLB history. Only the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (20-134) had a more disastrous season, and that was in a very different baseball era.

Offensive Woes in a Hitter’s Haven

Despite playing at Coors Field — one of baseball’s most hitter-friendly ballparks — the Rockies rank near the bottom of nearly every offensive category. Their .215 team batting average is the worst in the majors, and their 182 RBIs are also the fewest. They’ve managed just 50 home runs — only three teams have hit fewer.

Defensively, the story isn’t much better. Colorado’s team ERA of 5.59 is second-worst in the majors, and they’ve allowed more runs than any other team. They’ve also recorded the fewest strikeouts in the league, with opposing hitters teeing off routinely on Rockies pitching.

Even when they manage to score first — often considered a good omen — the Rockies can’t close. They’re 4-13 this year when striking first, far worse than any other team in baseball.

Historically Bad, Statistically Rare

To underscore how rare this level of failure is, Colorado became only the third team in history to reach 50 losses in fewer than 60 games. Only the 1884 Kansas City Unions and 1876 Cincinnati Red Stockings hit the 50-loss mark faster — both doing so in 57 games.

With Monday’s win finally giving Colorado double-digit victories, the Rockies became just the second team in MLB history — and the first in the modern era — to reach 50 losses before recording their 10th win, matching the infamous mark set by the 1876 Cincinnati Red Stockings.

A Small Ray of Hope

There are few bright spots, but the Rockies’ future isn’t entirely bleak. The organization owns what Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked as the ninth-best farm system in MLB. Pitching prospect Chase Dollander and outfielder Charlie Condon lead a group of promising young players who may help stabilize the franchise in coming seasons.

Still, that provides little comfort to fans watching what could be arguably the worst season in MLB history unfold in real time. Colorado has lost all the series they’ve played this year and has been outscored by over a staggering 180 runs. Dating back to last season, the Rockies have dropped 22 straight series — a major league record.