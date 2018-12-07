Rocky Mountain Power Donates $3,000 to Actor’s Mission

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has selected Actor’s Mission of Sweetwater County to receive a foundation grant of $3,000 to aid in the construction of a sprinkling system in their donated building in the downtown area of Rock Springs.

In the midst of all the elves’ Christmas antics in the of the 2018 Actor’s Mission production, SantaLand Diaries, Rocky Mountain Power’s local representative Ron Wild presents the check to the President of the Actor’s Mission, Rick Cozad.

Wild states, “The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to strengthening the vitality of its business communities and we are pleased to promote the performing arts in Sweetwater County.”