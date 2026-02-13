Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Gives $5,000 to Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Broadway Theater to help support arts and educational programming.

According to Rock Springs Main Street, the funding will allow the theater to bring more live performances and cultural experiences to the city. Plans are being made to bring new programs to the theater during the spring.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for recognizing the importance of arts and culture in our community,” Broadway Theater Coordinator Danielle Salas said. “Support like this helps us continue to grow our programming, bring diverse performances to Rock Springs, and create opportunities for residents and visitors alike to experience high-quality live entertainment right here at home.”