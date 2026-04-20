Rocky Mountain Power Franchise Agreement Still In Negotiations

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s contract with Rocky Mountain Power at its meeting Tuesday night.

If passed, the amendment would mark the second extension of the current agreement, adding 60 days. Chris Meats, the city’s finance director, said negotiations are ongoing, but a grant the city received for a powerline project has complicated the process.

The amendment would extend the contract to May 18. A similar ordinance will likely come before the council again at its next meeting.

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The council will also consider the second reading of an ordinance that would allow Green River police officers to issue citations for failure to comply with vehicle registration and liability insurance requirements in municipal court. The measure, requested by City Prosecutor Bobby Pineda and Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson, would adopt two Wyoming state statutes into the city’s municipal code.

The council will also receive a year-in-review presentation from the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center highlighting the organization’s impact on the city in 2025.

The meeting will also include proclamations recognizing Earth Week and National Library Week

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.