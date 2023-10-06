Rocky Mountain Power Provides Powerline Demonstrations for Students at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power lineworkers and Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) students demonstrated pole-climbing skills today during WWCC’s Manufacturing Day.

The demonstrations were part of the Powerline Technology Program at WWCC. The program launched in August 2022 and is the only one of its kind in the state. The program prepares students for careers in electrical linework, a high-demand career.

“Everything that we’re connected to today is with technology … but people don’t realize that you need line crews out there to be able to maintain and make that function. There’s a great need for this,” Jona Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson told SweetwaterNOW.

“These guys will all have job offers before they ever complete this program, and some of them will have scholarships,” Ray Summa, Rocky Mountain Power lineworker said.

Rocky Mountain Power helped design the Power Technology Program, and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation provides support, which includes a 2023 grant of $10,000 to fund partial scholarships for 10 students.

Whitesides said that students can either receive a certificate through this program, which is a one-year path, or they can complete the two-year path and get an associate of applied science degree.

“Essentially, the program teaches them so they’re ready to go into an apprenticeship either with a larger utility company like Rocky Mountain Power, a municipal utility, or rural electric. It gives them that skillset so they’re ready,” he said. “Even though Rocky Mountain Power is involved and financially helping out, the students aren’t required to seek employment with us. We’re just helping them get the skillset and be employable so they can go and work wherever they want to work.”

While students can work anywhere, Whitesides said that Rocky Mountain Power has dozens of openings for lineworkers across Wyoming, Utah and Idaho at any given time.

“It’s not only because the the demand but also you look at the growing population, so there’s an increase in infrastructure, an increase in neighborhoods. It’s a skillset and a profession that’s always going to be in demand,” Whitesides said.

The Powerline Technology Program focuses on distribution lines rather than transmission lines, which Whitesides explained is “basically that last leg that will give us all electricity for businesses, homes, everything else.”

Whereas transmission lines are for longer distances, distributions lines are for shorter distances and have lower voltage electricity transportation.

The demonstration Friday allowed students to go through the different aspects of what they would be doing to maintain and fix power lines. Summa explained the different stations that were set up across the poles, one of which had a dummy strapped to it.

“This guy, he came in contact with an energized line,” Summa said. “We have to go save him, we have four minutes to get him to the ground.”

Another duo of lineworkers was demonstrating a dead end insulator changeout.

Journeyman lineworker Lance Caldwell, who has worked in the utility industry for more than 30 years, is the program director. He, along with Rocky Mountain Power lineworkers who volunteer as guest speakers and demonstrators, ensure the students leave the program with a skillset to help them in their careers.