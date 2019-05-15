Rocky Mountain Power Seeking Plant Operations/Maintenance Planner

Rocky Mountain Power currently has an opening for a Plant Operations/Maintenance Planner located at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.
Responsibilities
- Develop and deliver planned job packages, which include a clear scope definition, pertinent technical information, appropriate safety requirements, defined craft support, material availability, manpower and equipment requirements and constraints, tooling needs and cost estimates.
- Perform project management responsibilities on unit outages, major overhauls and other projects as assigned. This includes providing oversight of contract and bargaining unit personnel.
- Evaluate the need and procure related contract services to facilitate plant maintenance.
- Supervise represented employees on day shifts or rotating shifts within the guidelines of the applicable working agreement.
- Supervise vendors and other contracted labor.
- Establish and maintain the current bill of materials for all current equipment and create bills of material for new equipment along with stock justifications for these parts to be put in the warehouse.
- Act as process supervisor over assigned processes in the absence of the process owner. This will include mechanics, control & electrical technicians, helpers, and heavy equipment operators.
- Ensure the correct parts and materials are procured and available for plant maintenance.
Requirements
- The equivalent combination of journeymen level experience and education or bachelor’s degree in an applicable field.
- A minimum of five years of maintenance experience in a power plant or similar industrial facility.
- Ability to supervise union personnel in an industrial environment.
- Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from managers, clients, and customers.
- Ability to use computer applications for written communication, planning, budgeting and project scheduling.
- Must be flexible and available in responding to after-hour emergencies and / or work rotating shift schedules.
- Commitment and dedication to manage projects or assignments through completion.
