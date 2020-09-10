Rocky Mountain Power Still Working to Restore Power After Massive Outage from Storm

Rocky Mountain Power customers in Green River and also Jamestown continue to wait for their power to be restored after a storm that started in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 8 caused a massive outage. The RMP outage website still shows an estimated 30 locations in Jamestown without service and over 1200 in Green River.

According to a release from RMP, once the backbone repairs on the system (the substations and powerlines) were completed, line workers could concentrate efforts on local damage in neighborhoods Wednesday.

Additional crews from Rocky Mountain Power’s service centers in southern Utah are on their way to help, as are crews from the company’s sister utilities in Iowa and Nevada, who will begin work Thursday morning. The company expects the majority of customers will be restored to service by Thursday evening.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Based on the severity of damage, and the wide area affected, this is one of the worst damaging weather events in the company’s history,” said Curtis Mansfield, vice president, transmission and distribution operations for Rocky Mountain Power. “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we’ve worked through the storm. And I’m grateful for the dedication of our employees at every level for the dedication, skill and attention to safety they’ve demonstrated during this challenge.”

The company reminds customers to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

Rocky Mountain Power encourages all customers to follow the advice of state and county emergency management officials, and be prepared with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks etc., in case of loss of essential public services for up to 72 hours.