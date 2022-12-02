Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center.

“Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”

Located at 2901 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs, the property includes a large warehouse, multi-use outbuildings, technical workshop areas, conference space and office space.

“The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is excited to hear that PacifiCorp has acquired the former Schlumberger building in Rock Springs. We are happy to see some of these existing vacant properties in Sweetwater County being filled by new and expanding businesses,” said Kayla McDonald, economic development specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. “This will be a great location for the company to house operations in Sweetwater County.”

The new facility will start to receive equipment and materials onsite before the end of this year to protect critical assets from weathering. The engineering and design phase will commence in January 2023. Construction and remodeling of the office space building will then run during the summer with an anticipated completion in September 2023. Company personnel will move into the new facility by October 2023.

“We are thankful that Rocky Mountain Power is continuing to invest in Sweetwater County. The old Schlumberger building will be a great location for their expansion and their investment helps keep our community an incredible place to do business,” Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said.