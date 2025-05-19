Rocky Mountain Power, WE Soda Speak to Commissioners Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Some of the biggest companies operating in Sweetwater County will be appearing at the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain Power representatives will speak to the commissioners about the company’s rates and projects it has undertaken in the county. According to the presentation documents in the agenda, the presentation will focus on transmission line projects under construction and being planned by the company.

WE Soda is also on the agenda, seeking interest forgiveness on an outstanding tax amount owed to the county. According to meeting documents, the request is based on a 2023 audit completed by the Wyoming Department of Revenue for the 2016, 2017, and 2018 tax years for the Granger solution facility. The audit revealed that the mine reported incorrect amounts and was notified by the department that it had a balance due. That balance was not paid, and interest has been accruing on the amount.

The budget will also be discussed Tuesday, with the commissioners hosting a budget hearing after the regular meeting.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. and takes place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel. The full agenda can be found here.