Rocky Mountain Power Working to Restore Power to Estimated 185K Customers After High Winds and Gusts

PRESS RELEASE – Rocky Mountain Power crews continue to inspect damage and restore service to customers after hurricane-strength winds – in excess of 110 mph in some areas – ripped through areas of Utah, Wyoming and Idaho earlier today.

At 12 p.m. MDT, there were nearly 2,500 outages and around 185,000 customer out of service:

Utah: 170,000

Idaho: 3,000

Wyoming: 12,000

The bulk of the Wyoming outages are located in Rock Springs, Evanston and Casper.

Rocky Mountain Power is encouraging all customers to be prepared for prolonged power outages with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks etc. Forecasts indicate high winds to continue into tomorrow, and some restoration efforts could be delayed until the gusts subside to ensure safety.

Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, as well as additional customer care agents.

“We make sure we are well-prepared with crews and equipment for severe weather events,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. “This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored.”

During wind events, Rocky Mountain Power advises customers to tie down items such as tarps, trampolines, outdoor furniture and other items to avoid property damage and debris getting into power lines.

Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.