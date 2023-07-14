Rocky Mountain Puppets to Perform Free Shows

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System is presenting three free performances by Rocky Mountain Puppets, a Colorado based Entertainment Company. The performances will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park in Green River and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. All shows are free and perfect for the whole family.

Rocky Mountain Puppets features Meghan Casey as the ventriloquist with her best friend Aiden the dinosaur, and a whole cast of characters. She’ll be performing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,’ a show full of laughs, songs, and excitement. The library has brought Meghan and her puppets to Sweetwater County several times and they have always been a crowd favorite.

