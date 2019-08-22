Rocky Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy Staff Spotlight: Meet Michelle Cook!

Michelle Cook is the founder of Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy and built a well respected practice based on individual patient care, prior to partnering with Fremont Therapy Group.

Michelle Cook

Michelle has treated patients in Rock Springs for over 30 years, 17 years in private practice. Michelle earned her Physical Therapy degree from the University of Utah and holds credentials in wound care from the Wound Care Education Institute as well as extensive training in women’s health issues including incontinence and osteoporosis. Michelle also has advanced training in Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA) and Functional Movement Systems (FMS) and is certified in Functional Dry Needling through Kinetacore and LearnIMS.

Michelle notes, “I have enjoyed and continue to enjoy treating the people of Sweetwater County and working with the doctors and health professionals that care for the people of this community. I appreciate all of the support I have received over the years and will strive to meet the needs of those who require physical therapy services.”

Michelle and her husband, Stan, have three grown children: Chris, Ryan, and Megan. Outside of work she enjoys hiking with her two dogs, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, and tennis.

About Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports

All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems, and vestibular dysfunctions.

