Rocky Mountain Sports Hiring Full-Time Physical Therapist

Rocky Mountain Sports, a Fremont Therapy Group clinic, is ready to add another full-time therapist to our roster.

We promote a culture of teamwork, continuous learning and advancement.

Our mission is to provide the highest quality patient care, in a stimulating, fun and professional environment.

$10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

In addition to competitive wages, we offer the following benefits:

• 15-25 days paid-time-off per year

• 6 paid holidays

• 100% employer-paid group health insurance

• Participation in our 401K, with a 3% company contribution

• Performance based bonus program

• Profit sharing

• Continuing education benefit of $1,500 per year (minimum)

• Opportunity for professional growth and advancement

Hiring Range

$73,000 – $90,000 Anually

We offer an excellent network of resources to assist in advancing clinical skills. Hand therapy, women’s health, aquatic therapy, vestibular rehab, dry needling, sports certification, lymphedema therapy, and motion analysis are just a few of the specialties we offer.

All courses, inservices, CEUs and advanced certifications are employer paid. Our facilities are modern and built specifically for delivering therapy services, with expansive and well-equipped gym facilities, heated aquatic therapy pools and private treatment rooms.

Join our team and advance professionally!

About Us

Fremont Therapy Group has been providing therapy services in Wyoming since 1996, and our business has continued to grow every year. We have cultivated a highly skilled, cohesive, and dedicated team of physical therapists with a vast array of expertise.

We operate in state-of-the-art facilities that include private treatment rooms, heated therapy pools, and expansive gym areas, creating the optimal environment for our therapists to help their patients’ progress to their potential.

As a therapist-owned company, we understand the opportunities and challenges facing today’s physical therapists. Our greatest resources are our people, so we work hard to foster their interests and development through continuing education and accelerated skills development programs. We provide opportunities for personal and professional growth through a formal leadership and clinical program career pathway.

To Apply

To learn more about a position with our company or make a referral, please contact Deb Kaufman on a completely confidential basis at

307 349-4558 or by email at deb@fremonttherapygroup.com.

For more information about Fremont Therapy Group, LLC please visit: www.fremonttherapygroup.com

