 Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy Transitions Name to Fremont Therapy Group

Rocky Mountain Sports joined Fremont Therapy Group’s family of clinics in 2017, forming a strategic alliance that allowed Michelle Cook to continue growing the patient care aspect of her practice, while the team at Fremont Therapy Group provided infrastructure support, including staff recruiting, payroll, payables, and compliance.

Michelle founded Rock Spring’s first physical therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy clinic in 2000.

Michelle’s longtime patient, Phylann Lux shared, “My life would be much more of a struggle without her, she inspires me so much. My life would not even be what it is today without her. I truly believe without her as my therapist I would not be here today.”

“The Rocky Mountain Sports rehabilitation has been a big factor by being part of our community. Personally on two different occasions in my recovery from two serious injuries Rocky Mountain Sports has been there for me. One for a rotator cuff injury and the other for a severe neck problem. For sure these two successful rehabilitations have improved my life and I am appreciative to Rocky Mountain Sports for making them happen,” said patient, George ‘Bud’ Nelson.

Today, the clinic has a strong team of clinicians skilled in evidence-based treatments for pre-and post-operative and general orthopedic care, sports rehabilitation, pain management, women’s health, vestibular and balance issues, dry needling and aquatic care.

Same great team, new name!

“I would not be able to do what I am without the therapy I receive from and have received from Rocky Mountain. I do believe without therapy, I would not be alive or I’d be in a nursing home,” added Phylann Lux.

The name change will help align marketing efforts for the Rock Spring’s clinic with Fremont Therapy Group’s 5 other clinics in Green River, Rawlins, Lander, Riverton and Saratoga.