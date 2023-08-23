Roderick Bright (September 3, 1943 – August 20, 2023)

Roderick Bright, 79, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Wyoming Retirement Home in Basin, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born September 3, 1943 in Bishop, California; the son of Joseph Bright and Dorothy Thatcher.

Mr. Bright attended schools in California and was a 1961 graduate of Big Pine High School.

He married Mary Paulik in Rock Springs and they later divorced. They remained close friends, and spent a lot of their time together.

Mr. Bright was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during Vietnam, as a tank commander.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; arrowhead hunting; fishing; camping; wood working. Paragliding with his brother Joe when they were younger. He enjoyed all types of music. He was the shepherd of the family; and kept a CONSTANT watch over his daughters. He always saw the glass as half full and was always in a pleasant mood.

Survivors include two sons, Tracy Bright of Sacramento, California; Eric Bright of Sacramento, California; three daughters, Jennifer Barnette and husband Kris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Patricia Bright and companion Aaron Hunter of Green River, Wyoming; Katrina Bright and companion Troy Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Micah Barnette; Kayleigh Barnette; Siena Bright; Alayna Sinclair and Kayla Sinclair.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joe Bright.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.