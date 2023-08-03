Rodney James Hampton (October 10, 1960 – August 1, 2023)

Rodney James Hampton, 62, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Hampton died following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 10, 1960 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ruben Lorenz and Dorothy Franklin.

Rodney attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for Pacific Steel for many years as an Equipment Operator.

Rodney enjoyed spending time with his family especially his companion and his fur babies.

Survivors include his companion, Edna Schlenz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one bonus son, Jason Schlenz of Salt Lake City, Utah; one bonus daughter, Crystal McClellan and husband James of Eldorado, Kansas; two brothers, Donny Hampton and companion Diane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert Lorenz and wife Janice of Lafayette, Colorado; three sisters, JoLynn DePoyster and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shera Lorenz Minor and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Debbie Hancock of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kim Lorenz and one sister, Cindy Smith.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.