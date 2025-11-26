Roger Gibbs (July 19, 1954 – October 27, 2025)

Roger Gibbs passed away peacefully on October 27, 2025, at age 71, surrounded by loved ones in Marble Falls, Texas. A proud United States Air Force veteran, Roger spent many years traveling the country as a truck driver before retiring to devote time to his favorite projects at home.



He was preceded in death by his son Brian; mother Clara; father Alfred; and sisters Barbara and Trudy.

Roger is lovingly remembered by his daughter Terri Oestreich and husband Chris of Marble Falls; grandson Wyatt Oestreich of Marble Falls; granddaughter Taelor Wall of Johnson City; and great-granddaughters Presley Palacios and Hadley Grace Oestreich of Johnson City.



Roger will be remembered for his kindness, his dedication to family, and his knack for fixing anything that needed repair. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the memories shared by those who knew him.

A service celebrating Roger’s life will be held at 11am on December 19, 2025, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX 76542.