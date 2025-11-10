Roger Leon Rice (May 15, 1945 - November 6, 2025).

Roger Leon Rice, 80, went home to Jesus peacefully on Nov. 6, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, in Warsaw, Missouri. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on May 15, 1945, in Leota, Kansas, the son of Jimmie (Bridges) and Kenneth Rice. He graduated from Warsaw, Mo, in 1962. He married Bonnie Rice on November 14, 1976, in Rock Springs. He was a member of Christ’s Ministries Church in Rock Springs.

Roger worked hard for many years as a heavy equipment operator, pipe fitter, welder, and gold miner. He worked for RL Frailey Construction (1970-1976), where he helped build the Brady Gas Plant in Wyoming and the Amoco Gas Plant in Ft. Layton, Colorado; Searle Brothers Construction (1976-1994 and 2009-2018) where he was a heavy equipment operator, welder, fabricator, and gold miner; and The Fab Shop (1994-2008) in Warsaw, MO where he owned his own welding and fabrication business working with a good friend JD Finley.

Roger enjoyed welding and fabrication, but his passion was gold mining. His boss, Con Searle, who was also a close friend at Searle Brothers Construction, offered him the opportunity to mine for gold while working for the company. He also enjoyed coon hunting, riding his horse as a kid, history, reading, and gardening in his garden in Warsaw, MO.

Roger had many friends across the country. In Warsaw, Missouri, Ralph Julian, a devoted friend, would visit often.

He is survived by his Wife of 49 years, Bonnie Rice of Wyoming; sons Larry Rice (Wife, Jessica) of Oklahoma, Terry Rice (Wife, Lyvette) of Oklahoma, and Charles Neal Rice (Companion, Kim) of Minnesota; and Daughter Cheryl Johnson (Companion, Jeremy) of Wyoming. Sister Janet Rice Holloway of Missouri, Sister Kate Rice Parsons (Husband, Jack) of Missouri, Brother Mike Rice (Wife, Joan) of Texas, Grandchildren Shyne, Logan, Brody, Rowen, and Paxtyn, three great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jimmie (Bridges) Rice, Father Kenneth Rice, Brother-in-Law Harvey “Sam” Holloway, and his grandparents

The family would like to thank Benton County Hospice for their excellent care of Roger and their compassion for his family.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be at a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Roger’s name to Benton County Hospice, 1238 Commercial St, Warsaw, MO 65355.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 619 W Jackson St, Warsaw, MO 65355.