Roger Raymond Jessop (November 14, 1945 – November 2, 2024)

Roger Raymond Jessop of Rock Springs died Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Monument Health in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on November 14, 1945 in Berkley, California, the only child of Raymond and Nell Jessop.

Roger spent his childhood on the family farm in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and joined the Army after graduating from Pine Bluffs High School. Roger returned home and his family continued to live on the farm before moving to Rock Springs. He worked for John Bunning Transfer and for the Sweetwater County School Number 1 as a bus aide.

Never one to meet a stranger, Roger made friends everywhere he went—from football games to the golf course, Young at Heart Senior Center, and everywhere in-between.

Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diana (Mundschenk) Jessop of Rock Springs, his children Theresa (Richard) Berry of Winnemucca, Nevada and Paul Jessop of Rock Springs, grandsons Daniel (Bethany) Jessop of Williamsburg, Iowa, and Timothy (Kari) Paintin of Baldwin, Michigan, and great grandchildren Logan, Anna, Kristopher, Silas, Kenna, and Diana Paintin and Barrett Jessop. He is further survived by his sisters in law: Wanda (Rick) Carpenter of Pine Bluffs, Wauneta Lutes of Rock Springs, and Darla (Dennis) Kreasky of Haskel, Oklahoma as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers in law Dick Lutes and Wayne Mundschenk, and sister in law Donna Mundschenk.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions can be donated to The Young at Heart Senior Center 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY 82901.