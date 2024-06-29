Roger Sims (August 16, 1937-June 26, 2024)

Roger Sims, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was a 57-year resident of Green River, and former resident of Rock Springs.

He was born August 16, 1937, in Rock Springs; the son of Lewis Sims and Emma Krishbaum Sims.

Roger attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1956.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married the love of his life Paula J. Harris February 14, 1967, in Evanston.

He went on to have a successful career in law enforcement, working for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Green River for 25 years until his retirement in 1990. Roger held the position of Sweetwater County Sheriff from 1986-1990.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Paula J. Sims of Green River; daughter Rhonda Kincaid and husband Mark of St. Augustine, Florida; four grandchildren, Joe Sims and wife Rochelle, Kayla Sims and companion Shaun Mills, Kenny Kincaid and wife Stefanie, and Kris Kincaid and wife Tawny; seven great grandchildren, Eden Sims Mills, Emalina Sims Mills, Kristina Kincaid, Kendra Kincaid, Jude Kincaid, Hailey Kincaid, Braxton Dutson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Emma Sims; four brothers, Kirby Sims, Don Sims, Fred Sims, Tom Sims and Stanley Sims; three sisters, Iva Mae Pozzski, Emma Lou Webster, Rose Marie Kerrens, and one son, Wayne Sims.

In his free time, Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, cooking and yardwork. But above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.