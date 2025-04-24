Rolf Edward Nackerud Jr. (March 21, 1977 – April 14, 2025)

Rolf Edward Nackerud Jr. “Eddie,” 48 passed away April 14, 2025 in Lame Deer, Montana. He was a resident of Upton. He previously lived in Green River for over 20 years.

He was born March 21, 1977 in Rock Springs, the son of Donna Dulaney Wise.

Eddie had many different occupations and skills; such as driving trucks, operating heavy equipment, crushing gravel, and moving oil rigs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He loved spending time with family. His hobbies included riding his Harley, working with his dogs. Whatever he was involved in he done very well.

He is survived by his father Jim Wise of Green River, ex-wife Marissa Cervantes of Texas; his son Cody Nackerud of Ohio; sister Danna and husband Harvey Nance of Farmerville, Louisiana; brother Jim Lee Wise and wife Julie of Upton; two aunts, Ann and husband Tracy Richmond of Rock Springs, and Paula Dulaney of Rock Springs; one niece, Kasey and husband Zack Henry; two nephews, Jacob and wife Amber Nance and Jordan Nancem, all of Farmerville, Louisiana; along with several cousins in Wyoming and Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his mother Donna Dulaney Wise, and grandparents S.W. Dulaney and Carolyn Dulaney.

Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place this summer.