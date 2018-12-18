Rollover Accident Claims the Life of Washington Woman on Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Washington woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Saturday afternoon at milepost 146 on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 2:03 p.m. when Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area.

According to a WHP report, a 2018 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. The Volvo drifted off the left side of the roadway and into the median. The vehicle then collided with a box beam guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 52-year-old Morton, Washington resident Christine Keller. Keller was wearing her seatbelt but succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Another passenger in the Volvo was transported to the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital with injuries sustained from the crash.

This is the 110th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 121 in 2017, 112 in 2016, and 144 in 2015 to date.