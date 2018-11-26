Rollover Accident Results in Three Injured Over Thanksgiving Weekend

HOBACK CANYON — Three people were injured but survived a rollover accident in the Hoback Canyon north of Pinedale on Friday afternoon.

Sublette County Dispatch received the call at approximately 4:30pm, Sublette County stating a vehicle had slid off the highway and rolled into the river near mile marker 152 on Highway 191.

Deputies, along with Highway Patrol, Sublette County Unified Fire and Sublette County EMS were dispatched to the scene. The responders found the vehicle to be on its side in the Hoback River approximately 100 feet down from where it had left the highway.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The vehicle which had three occupants at the time of the crash, appeared to

have rolled numerous times. The two female occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and climb back up to the highway to flag down assistance.

The male party was still in the vehicle and was unable to climb back up to

the highway telling responders that he was suffering from severe neck pain.

The Unified Fire responders were able to use a winch to extract the man back up to the highway once he was stabilized by EMS at the vehicle. He was then transported to St. Johns Medical Center by Sublette County EMS.

The two female occupants also were taken to Jackson by personal vehicle.

The crash was transferred to Wyoming Highway Patrol for investigation.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to remind the public to use caution and take extra time when traveling on Wyoming’s highways during the winter months.