Ronald Alan Johnston “Top Hat” (August 5, 1956 – July 7, 2026)

Ronald Alan Johnston “Top Hat”, 69, of Rock Springs passed away on July 7, 2026. He fought a long battle with several health issues over the last 5 years.

He was born on August 5, 1956, in Syracuse, New York to Doyle Hinton Johnston and Annie Fern Terry- Johnston.

His favorite hobby was riding his motorcycle. He rode with the Unknown Saints “Boneyard” from 2019-2021, until his retirement due to health conditions. His trips to Sturgis every year were his ultimate favorite pastime. If he wasn’t at home, you would find him cruising around town in rain, snow or sunshine and his top hat stayed on through it all.

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He enjoyed the outdoors and camping with his family meant the world to him. He made a lot of great memories with us all on those trips. He was a Chicago Bears fan, so on football Sundays he was the man in charge of the wings and homemade blue cheese. He loved to cook and share his recipes. We will forever cherish our kitchen time and all the memories made.

He drove truck for a living locally and over the road making many friends along the way and enjoying his mini vacations traveling. His best times over the road were with his forever love Alice when they were owner operators.

He is survived by his three children: Ronnie Johnston (Melissa), Kira Johnston and Wesley Johnston. Five stepchildren that he loved like his own Jennifer Salazar (Andrew), Chevy Eaton (Jesse), Denver Eaton, Nancy Hofstad (Tyler) and April Eaton, 28 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Siblings: Phyllis Johnston-Buda, Robin Johnston-Propheter and Jacqueline Johnston. Several Nephews and Nieces. 1st Ex-Wife Feline Osterkorn-Johnston. Close friends Robert Wood “Woody”, Jason Sanders and Paul Wehr.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter Kori Johnston whom he missed every day, parents Doyle and Annie Johnston, sister Patsy Johnston-Kline, brother Jimmy Johnston, Ex-wife and forever friend Alice McKelvey-Johnston, granddaughter Larissa Salazar and great granddaughter Joe Diaz.

Donations to help the family with cremation services can be made to Fox funeral home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.