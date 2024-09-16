Ronald C. Johnson (November 15, 1940 – September 12, 2024)

Ronald C. Johnson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 12, 2024 in Oakley, Utah. He was born to Joseph D. Johnson and Leona Orr on November 15, 1940.

Ron married the love of his life, Karen D. Worline, on September 16, 1961 in Elko, Nevada.

Ron served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1960. He spent most of his adult life in Rock Springs where he worked for Bridger Coal Company until his retirement in 1995.

Ron enjoyed bowling, camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, playing pool, and traveling; but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, children Kay (Curt) Cooley, Kim (Jim) Richardson, and Shaun (Leah) Johnson all of Rock Springs; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph D. Johnson; mother Leona Orr Johnson; brother Joe Johnson; sister Darla Love; in-laws Dale and Velma Worline and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation will take place. No services will be conducted at his request.