Ronald ‘Dean’ Atwood (Jan. 10, 1942 – April 9, 2025)

Ronald ‘Dean’ Atwood, former Green River resident, passed away at his home with his wife by his side, in Cheyenne on April 9, 2025. Dean was born January 10, 1942 in Anita, Iowa. He married Paula in 1963 after serving 4 years in the Army. They had 2 children together and one step daughter.

Dean owned Allied Glass in Green River and then went to work in the Soda Ash Mines at Solvey in 1982 for 25 years. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles. He was a hard worker, he enjoyed restoring and selling cars. He loved camping, fishing and hunting and spending time with his family. His grandkids and great grandkids loved hanging out with him.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Paula. His daughter Teresa, step daughter Rosalie and daughter in law Sherry. 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. As well as several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his son Loyal Dean, Great grandchildren Clover Dawn and Danika.

No services will be held as per his request.