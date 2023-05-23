Ronald Earl Stanton (May 27, 1944 – May 20, 2023)￼￼

Ronald Earl Stanton of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on May 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT. He was a son of the late Vincent and Evelyn Duster Stanton. He was born in Rapid City, SD, on May 27, 1944.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Mills Stanton, of Rock Springs, WY. They were married for 47 years.

Ronald is also survived by daughter, Kim Stanton Powell (Mike) of Smithfield, NC and her mother, Dixie Bissette Harris; sons, Vern Stanton (Kandi) of Rock Springs, WY and Jay Stanton (Dee) of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Joyce Stanton Fletcher (Josh) of Rock Springs, WY; brothers, Dallas Stanton (Jeannette) of Glenrock, WY and Gary Stanton (Peggy) of Sheridan, WY; sister, Darlene Stanton Mortensen (Bob) of Sheridan, WY; brother-in-law, Max Rothleutner of Douglas, WY; and sister-in-law, Julie Stanton of Newcastle, WY. He has 22 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that were special to him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eugene (Bucky) Stanton, Dwayne Stanton, and Clarence Stanton and sisters Belva Stanton Rothleutner, Joyce Stanton, and Sharon Stanton.

Ron worked in the oilfield for 47 years with Ranger Well Service, Updike, and Key Energy. Throughout his career, he met a lot of people he considered family, and loved what he did. Prior to working in the oilfield, he was a radio operator in the U.S. Navy stationed aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal.

He was an avid outdoorsman, with a love for hunting, fishing, camping, and boating.

Cremation will take place and services will take place at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.